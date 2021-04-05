RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JMIA opened at $38.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

