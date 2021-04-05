Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $3.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.70. The stock had a trading volume of 107,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,573,808. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $79.10.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

