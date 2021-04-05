Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $171,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 314,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,906,281. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

