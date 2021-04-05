Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 754 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

GS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,913. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.77 and a 12 month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.