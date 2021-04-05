Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 5,050 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,654,000 after buying an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.58. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,586. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $57.22 and a twelve month high of $97.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

