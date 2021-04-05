Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Rogers were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 361.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth about $671,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Rogers by 36.4% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 30,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth about $273,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,056.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,494. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROG opened at $192.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.50 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $79.82 and a 52-week high of $199.50.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

