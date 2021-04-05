Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,515 ($19.79).

LON:RDSA opened at GBX 1,412.20 ($18.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.26 billion and a PE ratio of -5.08. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,470.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,283.19.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 7,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,345 ($17.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,476.20 ($129,966.29).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

