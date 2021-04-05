RPM International (RPM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect RPM International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $92.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.