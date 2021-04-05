Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

SABR traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 155,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435,307. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sabre by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Sabre by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 171,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

