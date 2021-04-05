Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,728 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,204,000 after buying an additional 61,244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $172,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,231 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,031,000.

IWO stock opened at $304.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.59. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $143.26 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

