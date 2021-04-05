Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its stake in The Allstate by 10.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in The Allstate by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $116.03 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

