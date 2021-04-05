SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) were up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 106,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 83,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

About SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY)

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

