SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) were up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 106,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 83,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get SAS AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for SAS AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAS AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.