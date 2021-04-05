Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 96,040 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 477.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,040 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Antares Pharma worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,916 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 485,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 45,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $694.50 million, a PE ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

In other Antares Pharma news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 763,133 shares of company stock worth $3,682,268 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

