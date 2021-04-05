Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 21,175 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $300,159,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $186,139,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $101,290,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $99,240,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

