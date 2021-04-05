Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 928,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 235,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the period.

SCHV traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.24. 3,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,673. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

