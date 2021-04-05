Scotiabank Trims Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Target Price to $4.00

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Transat A.T. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Transat A.T. from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:TRZBF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

