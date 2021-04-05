Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Down 7.2% This Week

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $158,527.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00074279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.00293871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00098597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.28 or 0.00791095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00029126 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

