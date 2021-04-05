Sentinel Chain Price Tops $0.0027 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $528,130.04 and approximately $115,411.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00054370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.54 or 0.00671608 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028931 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

SENC is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

