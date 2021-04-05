Shield Protocol Price Hits $6.94 on Top Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.50 million and $254,274.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.94 or 0.00011742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00074481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00296527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00097081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.37 or 0.00786224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00029220 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.