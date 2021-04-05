SHIELD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $351,668.48 and approximately $29.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,667.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,108.23 or 0.03593501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.41 or 0.00373990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.73 or 0.01061445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.82 or 0.00447982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.91 or 0.00422571 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.90 or 0.00332212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00026369 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

