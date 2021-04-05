ShowHand Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 130% higher against the dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $277,732.31 and approximately $6,897.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.26 or 0.00675562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00071065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028201 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

