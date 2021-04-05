Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.28 Million

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Shroom.Finance has a market capitalization of $33.38 million and $1.28 million worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shroom.Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00075401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00297932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00100366 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00773538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 100.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Profile

Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 tokens. The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance

Shroom.Finance Token Trading

