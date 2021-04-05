Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sims from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of SMSMY stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Sims has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.21%.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

