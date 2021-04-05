Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

