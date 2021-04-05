SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after buying an additional 153,312 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $207.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.55 and a 1 year high of $216.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.