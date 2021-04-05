SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $105.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $203.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

