Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sleep Number by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNBR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,660 shares of company stock worth $3,121,260. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $142.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.28. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

