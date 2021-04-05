Smart Portfolios LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,826,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after buying an additional 49,317 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $92,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.16. 15,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,377. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average of $92.77. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.