Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.54

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 53676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. On average, analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

