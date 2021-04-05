Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading Up 1%

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €36.44 ($42.87) and last traded at €36.30 ($42.71). Approximately 116,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.94 ($42.28).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 28.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit