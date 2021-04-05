Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells $1,468,755.00 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,884.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Millington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $1,931,664.07.

On Friday, January 8th, Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $108,980.62.

NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,442,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,610,000 after buying an additional 180,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 933,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after buying an additional 175,340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 65,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sonos by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 672,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

