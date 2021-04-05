Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Viii Lp Canaan Sells 10,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $70,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $47,193.28.

On Thursday, March 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $30,783.62.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $116,200.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $108,400.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $57,100.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $57,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $63,800.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $66,900.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 245,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,407. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

