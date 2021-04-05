Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 116.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. DA Davidson cut their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.06.

SPLK opened at $138.27 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

