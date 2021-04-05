Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 109,612 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 109,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

