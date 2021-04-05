Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $6,358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 98,658 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $119.54 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $123.49. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.