Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Morningstar by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,332 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Morningstar by 22,651.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,741 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Morningstar by 1,201.7% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Morningstar by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Morningstar by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 255 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $59,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,828,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,000,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 142 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.08, for a total value of $34,659.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,125,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,153,504.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,332 shares of company stock valued at $35,881,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $233.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.57 and a 200-day moving average of $211.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.25 and a 1-year high of $255.75.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

