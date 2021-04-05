Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VVNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 117,366,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $14.55 on Monday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 103.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VVNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

