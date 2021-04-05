Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 127.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,735 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alphatec worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock valued at $953,404. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

