State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in State Street by 7,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 576,145 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in State Street by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in State Street by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.93.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $84.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.55. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.