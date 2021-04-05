Status (SNT) Hits Market Cap of $636.54 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $636.54 million and approximately $166.23 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00053517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.74 or 0.00681021 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00071034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00029097 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.