Steem 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $51.76 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00001958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $426.66 million and $51.76 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,940.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.50 or 0.01105357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.38 or 0.00428190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066937 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001188 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 386,703,257 coins and its circulating supply is 369,729,163 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

