Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Reaches $10.02 on Major Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $10.02 or 0.00017017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $67.02 million and approximately $14.36 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,894.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.87 or 0.01072882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.61 or 0.00422125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00062901 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000912 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001189 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,687,363 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

