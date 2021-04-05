Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

