Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 53,483 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,598 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,483 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

