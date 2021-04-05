Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

UI stock opened at $289.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.99 and its 200 day moving average is $262.79.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.