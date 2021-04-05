Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,740 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $5,788,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 412,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after acquiring an additional 62,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. Cannae’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.