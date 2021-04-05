Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,079 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,686,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 106,075 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

