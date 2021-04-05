Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 99,575 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 127.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,575 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,821,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 44,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after buying an additional 159,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 490,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 33,587 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,265. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.

