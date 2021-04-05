Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 99,575 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 127.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,575 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,821,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 44,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after buying an additional 159,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 490,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 33,587 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,265. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit