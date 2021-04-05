Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $774.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $720.44 and its 200 day moving average is $683.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.19 and a twelve month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

