Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 6.6% on Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $55.16 and last traded at $55.25. 74,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,987,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

Specifically, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $4,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,649,513 shares in the company, valued at $146,971,608.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,968,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,029 shares of company stock worth $32,319,137. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut their target price on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,383.10 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $66.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

